Southpark hotel offers alternative to work from home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Are you sick from working from home? Why not work from a hotel instead!

“We’re trying to change the way people think about hotel rooms as overnight accommodations,” explained Taylor Lugar from the rooftop of the AC Hotel Charlotte Southpark.

The hotel opened in December of 2019 and started the year strong. Then, the pandemic hit.

“I’ve never seen anything like this or as bad of a nightmare as this has been but it’s time to adapt and be flexible and creative and show guests that hotels are here to stay,” Lugar added.

Last week, Lugar and his team started offering hotel rooms as spaces to work from home. It is a way to get guests back in the building. So far, there is already interest.

“Now you have the ability to know that you’re working in a sanitized and private space,” said Lugar.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Hotels have really had to pivot,” said Emily Brannen, who lectures about the hotel industry at Johnson and Wales University Charlotte campus.

According to data from Mecklenburg County, hotel occupancy tax revenue was down 63.1 percent from July of 2019 to July of 2020. The county, like Brannen, believes that despite the challenges the industry will eventually rebound.

Lugar’s Southpark property offers access to the gym and rooftop bar. Brannen believes that the more amenities a property has the better it is suited to weather this storm.

“People want somewhere else to work and it’s a quiet place without worrying about the laundry going off or the kids screaming. So hotels are trying to capture that demand of guests who just want a couple of days of a break,” said Brannen.

The fall is typically a popular time for business travel. Brannen expects more properties across the Carolinas will try to attract guests with staycation offers.

“We want to them to come back,” said Lugar. “Anyways we can get them back in the building will be a big win for us.”

The work from hotel option starts at $50 a day. For the workweek, it runs $200. In order to book you must contact the property directly.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE