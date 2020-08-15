Southern Living Christmas Show moves online due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Southern Living Christmas Show is an annual holiday event thousands look forward to each year, but it won’t go on this year in-person this time, due to COVID-19.

There is a silver linning, though—the event is moving online.

Many of the show’s regular vendors are worried about the huge loss of income during a time when people are already struggling. They’re also hoping the company that hosts the expo will refund the fees they paid in advance.

“There’s quite a few vendors that all they do is the southern Christmas show,” said Joe Panko with the Classic Art Gift Gallery. “It’s probably 15 to 20 percent of our annual business. We’re not a large company but we have a great gift selection that people look forward to.”

Panko and his wife have been vendors at the show for more than a decade and say this has a huge impact on the hundreds of vendors that spend all year preparing and their staff.

“The people that help me are part time folks but they earn some extra money for Christmas shopping and that just helps them get things for their family and it also in these tough times helps them put bread on the table,” Panko said.

People looking forward to the holiday tradition took to social media, some in support of the show being cancelled for safety.

One woman writing “thank you for making the hard decision to keep your fans and exhibitors safe. While another wrote “this is very disheartening all of these people that rely on this income every year. Many ways you could have still had this show.”

“It’s not only my wife Susan and I missing out on the revenue and the profits from the show but it’s the patrons that come through that are missing out too,” Panko said.

This isn’t the only show that’s been impacted by COVID-19. One vendor tells me 18 of the expo’s he signed up for have been cancelled.

