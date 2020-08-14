Southern Christmas Show canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Southern Christmas Show, one of the longest-running and largest holiday shows in the Southeast, has been canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The show was scheduled for November 12 – 22, 2020 with Preview Night on November 11 at The Park Expo and Conference Center. All events have now been canceled.

“During this time, we urge all in the community to follow guidelines from local public health officials. The wellbeing and safety of all attendees and exhibitors are our first priority in creating a dynamic marketplace. Be safe,” organizers said on Friday, Aug. 14.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

All booked exhibitors will receive an email with more information, Southern Christmas Show said.

“Our exhibitor list is available on our site and we are putting together a virtual event later this fall. Lots of opportunities to shop from our fantastic vendors,” organizers said on Facebook.

For more information and a full exhibitor list, please click here.