Southeast Charlotte neighbors fight against proposed greenway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In place of political signs, ones reading “no greenway on Green Rea” line Green Rea Road in South Charlotte.

People who live in the area say the proposed access point to the McApline Creek Greenway extension is going to create a traffic nightmare.

“Nobody’s opposed to greenways, the concept,” said neighbor John Amols, “but this is just not the appropriate place for an entrance.”

Amols lives right next to the proposed access point; it’s where Green Rea Road meets McApline Creek. Mecklenburg County is in talks with Charlotte Country Day School, which owns the sliver of land, to allow an easement that’ll give citizens access to the greenway. The proposed parking lot would be along Highway 51.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“There is no parking whatsoever,” said neighbor Willis Tyrrell. He says the county isn’t planning for the obvious, and others agree.

“In our view, it’s going to create a lot of out of the neighborhood traffic and it’s going to create a heavy parking demand, parking usage, on narrow neighborhood streets,” said Amols.

Charlotte Country Day School posted a statement on the middle school’s website saying, in part, “We are aware of and truly understand our neighbors’ concerns and opposition to the current proposed greenway route. Keeping our campuses safe and secure is also our priority.”

There are 52 miles of developed greenway trails in Mecklenburg County. According to a county representative, greenways are the top request from county residents over the last twelve years.

“Good planning requires if you build something that’s going to attract lots of traffic, lots of car traffic, you need to provide parking,” Amols said.

The county is still in the planning and design stage. With NCODT project currently on hold because of budget issues, there’s still no schedule for the greenway construction.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE