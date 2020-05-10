South Park Mall reopening draws hundreds of shoppers

As Kimberly Massey stood first in line, she wasn’t concerned about getting the coronavirus. She was concerned about getting shoes.

“My concern was making sure I got my shoe. Probably wrong, but definitely true,” said Massey. “It sounds crazy, but, yes, it’s definitely worth the risk.”

Massey walked away with several pairs of sneakers – including Air Jordan and Yeezy – for herself, her husband and her son.

“Gotta have your Yeezys, wow” she said, holding the brown Boost 350. “This is not worth your life though, right? I guess not.”

When the South Park Mall reopened Saturday morning at 11 am, Massey wanted to be first in line. As North Carolina begins phase one of reopening, businesses are operating at reduced capacity. Pictures and video taken inside the mall showed long lines as shoppers waited to get inside.

Signs inside the mall urge shoppers to “stay safe” and follow social distancing guidelines by keeping six-feet apart, although it did not appear that was closely followed by everyone.

“Everybody doesn’t respect the six feet of distance,” Massey, who wore a mask and gloves, said. “But they should”

A number of stores remained closed.

“I just wanted my shoes,” Massey said. “So, we could definitely get back home and get safe again, now that I got what I wanted.”

“What about what I want?,” her son asked, more interested in video games then sneakers.

“OK, well, we gotta wait for GameStop,” she said, noting the store was still closed.

Before the mall opened, general manager Randy Thomas gave reporters a tour. Public seating areas have largely been removed. A sign on a couch said: “No sitting due to social distancing guidelines.” Hand sanitizing stations were seen in high-traffic areas along with increased cleaning efforts.

The seating area at the food court remained closed. Inside the men’s bathroom, every other urinal and sink were blocked from being used.

The mall requires its own employees, but not shoppers, to wear masks. Individual stores may require it, however, and will be available to shoppers at the mall office. Shoppers are urged to call individual stores to see if they are open or closed.

On Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County rose to 2,043 with 61 deaths, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, there are 14,360 confirmed cases and 544 deaths.

Gatherings of 10 people or more are still generally prohibited.

“Do you think it’s safe to reopen the mall now?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“Yes,” said Thomas, who agreed to a phone interview after the tour. “Just because we’ve established a very comprehensive set of protocols designed to protect our tenants, employees and shoppers as we reopen.”

Thomas said they have had a “huge demand” to reopen this week. Several hundred shoppers turned out Saturday.

“We’re taking every precaution we can,” he said.

“How can you make sure that people are following the proper social distancing guidelines?,” asked Grant.

“Well, we’ve got signage everywhere,” he said. “And, I’ve got security that will help encourage and remind shoppers if we see something that we don’t feel falls within those guidelines or jeopardizes other customers and tenants.”

“It’s a partnership,” he added. “We need everyone to play their part and follow the guidelines,” he added.

Throughout the mall signs say, “Welcome Back. We missed you.”

Massey is glad to be back in what has become a “new normal.” At first, being in a nearly empty mall was “creepy,” she said. But being first in line allowed her to get in and get out with what she came for fast.

“I’m already a social distant person,” she said. “So, I kinda stick to myself anyway. So, I just kept my gloves and my mask on and kept my distance.”

The SouthPark Mall will stay open until 7 pm during the week and on Saturday and until 6 pm on Sunday. The mall will close early to allow for increased cleaning.

Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets also opened Saturday. They are all owned by Simon Property Group. Carolina Place is set to reopen Tuesday.