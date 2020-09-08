South End restaurant under scrutiny after video shows it packed over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A popular South End restaurant is in the spotlight after video appears to show it crowded and over capacity this past Saturday night. FOX 46 spoke to the owner of Nikko Japanese Restaurant who is now setting the record straight.

“The video just didn’t really look that clear to see how many guests we had in the dining room,” said James Nix.

The video is 34 seconds long, and goes from one end of the restaurant to the exit. Nix, who wasn’t in town today, wanted to address the video over the phone. He said it’s tough to tell how many people were in the restaurant, but it likely wasn’t close to the new capacity mandates.

Under North Carolina’s phase 2.5, restaurants can only have a half of their max capacity. For Nikko Japanese Restaurant, that means they can have a maximum of 139 people in the restaurant.

“It’s very hard to keep up with COVID-19 regulations and keep customers happy at the same time,” Nix said.

A Charlotte resident Ken Rogers sympathized with restaurants saying, “I feel for restaurant owners, but at the same time, there’s a pandemic going on,” he continued, “it’s tough!

Restaurants, right now, are under the microscope.

“It’s real easy for someone to come in and point fingers, and say you’re not doing this, you’re not doing that,” said Dilworth Neighborhood Grille owner, Matt Wohlfarth.

With Sundays being a huge money making day during football season, some are trying to figure out how to make a profit while still following the law.

“It’s real easy to get carried away,” Wohlfarth said, “because you have all these bills; they need to get paid. There are the people that’re going to pay them and you can’t let them in.”

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille plans to transform their parking lot, and set up tents to increase their allowed capacity.

“They have a business to run as well,” said Conrad Green, “so they’re trying to do the right thing by their standard, we’re trying to do the right thing as fans, but I think we’ll get it done.”

For now, watching in the stadium or in a packed bar will have to wait.

“Just going to have to be isolated from people when I drink my Labatt light,” said Rogers.

Under the current phase, restaurants still are only allowed to have 50 percent of their maximum capacity. For those planning to hold their own parties, they’re limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

