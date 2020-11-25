South End restaurant frustrated with repeat burglar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As if running a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic isn’t hard enough, now the owners of Yume Ramen Sushi and bar in South End are dealing with constant break-ins.

“We feel more helpless and frustrated,” said Tony Yum, the restaurant owner.

Around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, Yum and his wife got a call from their security company.

Surveillance cameras captured a man breaking into their restaurant for the sixth time since February. To make matters worse, surveillance images appear to show it’s the same suspect each time.

“He used a pry bar to break the windows, crawl in, take a couple liquor bottles and left,” Yum said.

“It wasn’t expensive. Maybe $30-$40 at most. But the damage he left behind is way more than the cost of the liquor.”

The Yum’s have upgraded their security since the first break in.

They now have state-of-the-art surveillance cameras. They also lock the expensive liquor bottles in recently installed cabinets.

But the booze bandit, who often rides away on a bicycle, keeps striking.

“We are trying to make ends meet. We’re trying to keep our business open and keep everyone employed. The last thing we need is to keep losing a couple hundred to a thousand dollars every time we have a break in,” Yum said.

CMPD says no arrests have been made. They are still investigating.

