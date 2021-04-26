South End in the midst of ‘unprecedented’ growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte is one of the most desirable commercial real estate markets in the country right now, according to a new report, and South End is one reason why.

“We’ve been busy,” said Paul Manley, who owns The Waterman in South End. “Whether it’s a Monday or Saturday.”

Manley says sales are up. When he purchased the property two years ago, he knew he wanted to invest in South End.

“We pursued this spot,” he said. “Because of the growth that was coming this way. A lot of it wasn’t here but a lot of it was already planned.”

The area continues to face unprecedented growth. Manley calls it “unparalleled.”

“It’s just so drastic,” he said. “It’s great for business, that’s for sure.”

Everywhere you look there’s new construction like the new massive tech hub that Lowe’s is building and the mixed-use tower that will become Sycamore Brewing’s new home.

Manley welcomes the new bars and businesses.

“I say the more the merrier,” said Manley. “It’s just a booming area.”

A new CBRE real estate investment report says South End and Midtown have transformed into the ideal “live work play ecosystem.” The growth, which continues to explode, is fueled by easy access to light rail and uptown along with the area’s reputation as a “top entertainment district.” This attracts a young, educated workforce that wants to live here. That, in turn, attracts more high-end retail.

It’s a cycle, real estate experts say, that will continue to fuel demand for housing and drive up prices.

“Charlotte attracts a kind of wide range of different kinds of people to the city,” said Dr. Yongqiang Chu, the director of the Childress Klein Center for Real Estate at UNC Charlotte. “But, of course, South End is amazing. It provides all kinds of amenities that these young professionals would enjoy.”

Since 2010, South End’s population has increased 34 percent compared to 19 percent for Charlotte.