South End Demolition: Developers tear down buildings to develop apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Black construction tarp wraps around nearly two acres of land on South Church Street, shielding foot traffic from demolition.

“I mean it’s South End, there is always construction,” owner of Glory Days Apparel JD Harris said.

Behind the perimeter, an excavator rips apart a two-story building.

According to the Paterson Estate Advisory Group, two Atlanta-based developers purchased the property and plan to build a 304-unit mid-rise apartment development.

“It makes me laugh because I feel like there is always construction in South End… and just more apartments, it’s crazy it seems like it is never-ending,” owner of CLT Boutique Britt Gooding said. “But I think for me personally as a small business owner, it will be a great thing. We will have more people living on the block coming to shop.”

Britt Gooding, as well as a handful of other small boutique owners, will be celebrating their one-year anniversary on Winnifred Avenue this weekend.

“We still get people even though we have been here for a year say, ‘oh, we had no idea that there was shop back here,” Harris said.

The owners say they are looking forward to more people living in the area, despite the constant sound of construction that comes with it.

“South End is just growing so much and that’s the reason why we wanted to be here, and there is so much happening and going on that it’s just exciting to be here,” Harris said.

According to the Charlotte Center City Partners, the first units will be built by 2023.