South End bar claims they were unfairly cited by CMPD for COVID violation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local business owner says she was wrongfully cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines at her bars, and that this comes despite two other agencies told her she was in compliance.

Cody Varela says she’s having to answer to three separate agencies. Mecklenburg County ABC, the State ALE and CMPD. Varela says two of them are telling her everything’s fine here, but one is not.

The Fire House Bar and Lounge is one of the lucky ones because it has a kitchen and serves food. They’ve been able to stay open, albeit at a limited capacity, since Phase 2. They say crowds are nowhere near where they were though.

“It is a hardship in the service industry right now,” Varela said.

Varela is the general manager of Fire House Bar and Lounge. She says she was given the clear by the County ABC Board to open and that she has been following the rules. She’s now run into trouble though.

“The state is saying okay, the county is saying okay, and the city is saying it’s not okay,” Varela said.

Her claim is not entirely unfounded. FOX 46 has heard for some time that some places that serve alcohol have been allowed to open according to some agencies, and say they’re following the rules, only for another agency to come around and tell them they’re not.

“There are legal challenges and questions and interpretations that have to be made, and sometimes that’s an ongoing changing process,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

Estes made that statement back in August. FOX 46 reached out again to CMPD in reference to this instance, and they say they are continuing to work with other agencies on COVID-19 orders, adding “With each business, we work towards voluntary cooperation with education and conversations, only resorting to citations as a last-measure.”

Varela says Fire House, and others following the rules, are being unfairly targeted.

“Anything they have done that they have guided us to do so, we have done that,” Varela said.

If it’s going to happen, Varela wants it to be fair, all around.

“It’s not making sense, and that’s…it’s having a toll. It’s a hardship,” she said.

Fire House says their citation came without a warning visit. FOX 46 is still working with CMPD for more information on this. They say they are looking into their recent enforcement operations.

