South Carolinians take advantage of new Phase 1B vaccine eligibility

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- News is definitely spreading. South Carolina extended the eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Just got qualified for it today, so I’m happy for it,” said Brian Hall outside a Fort Mill CVS.

Now, people ages 55 and older are eligible along with those ages 16 and up who have severe medical conditions, like cancer.

“I thought the one-shot deal would be great,” Hall said. “Get it done and over with.”

CVS is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s website says appointments in South Carolina are booked solid.

Just last week, Governor Henry McMaster eliminated the mask mandate at restaurants and state buildings. Now, the state is in Phase 1B for vaccinations. For some, it’s tough to keep up.

FOX 46’s Morgan Frances told a 58-year-old man he is eligible.

“That’s a good thing,” said Daniel Rodriguez. “I’m glad you came up to me.”

SCDHEC estimates under Phase 1B, 2.7 million more South Carolinians will have access to the shot. Some wish it were more.

“I think it should be open to just about everybody now,” said Randy Mook.

People can sign up on the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website. Officials just ask you be honest about your age and eligibility.

“From what I’ve read, people need to get the first shot that they can get,” said Marissa Welch.

They also encourage people to take whatever shot is available.

“As soon as I could find a spot, I booked it as early as I could today on the 8th,” Welch said.