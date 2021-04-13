South Carolina woman, 22, arrested for filing false police report about a burglary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old Summerville woman has been arrested and charged with filing a false police report after calling 911 about a burglary in progress.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Ruth Anne Drive after the caller told 911 the “suspect” had cut her kitchen screen, entered the home, and assaulted her.

Because 911 communicators advised the incident was potentially in progress, four deputies responded to the call – but when they arrived, the woman told them the “suspect” had already escaped out of the kitchen window after the victim retaliated by striking them.

Through an investigation, detectives determined there was never a burglary or an assault, which was reported by the victim. “With these findings, the detective obtained an arrest warrant charging the victim with a false police report of a felony,” deputies said.

Kristen Faith Snider was arrested and given a $10,000 personal reconnaissance bond.

Deputies say people who make these false reports do not understand the serious issues they cause.

“Due to this false report, four deputies responded to the call with lights and sirens during the lunch-hour rush,” said Lt. Rick Carson with DCSO. “Also, at this time school buses are returning kindergarten-age children to their homes. When we emergently respond to a call, we are having to exercise due regard and extreme caution not only for our deputies but the general public.”

As a result, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office had four deputies responding to a fake call for four hours, with crime scene investigators spending four hours on the case. “Criminal investigators will have about twenty hours on this case by the time it is heard in magistrate court — all for a false call,” said Lt. Carson.

Snider’s magistrate court appearance is scheduled for June 11th.