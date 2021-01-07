South Carolina US Attorney: Anyone who traveled from SC to commit destruction at Capitol will be prosecuted

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said Wednesday anyone who traveled from South Carolina to commit destruction at the U.S. Capitol will be prosecuted.

McCoy said federal crimes were committed and will be prosecuted.

“Let me be perfectly clear: Federal crimes were violated today at our Nation’s Capitol building,” McCoy said. “Anyone who traveled from the District of South Carolina with the intent to aid this travesty or commit acts of destruction will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of South Carolina.”