South Carolina teachers protest ‘in class’ learning for upcoming school year

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night, a school board meeting was held in Fort Mill. One of the items on the agenda was in-person learning. Teachers stood outside of the district’s building making their voices heard.

Ali Tracy-McHenry, the organizer of “Virtual Until Safe” says she wants people to understand the risk teachers and students are taking going back to classrooms during a pandemic.

“We just want to make sure that teachers and students’ voices are heard and those are considered in the plans for tonight,” said Tracy-McHenry.

“SC for Ed feels virtual until safe. We do feel with the rising numbers, specifically in our area that it’s going to be a big risk for our teachers, and our students and our schools,” she said.

South Carolina’s coronavirus cases are staggering with over 70,000 total cases confirmed Tuesday and more than 1,000 deaths.

Teachers say they should have a choice in school plans.

“Some of us work in neighboring districts who are doing alternate plans and we would like the option to be able to work from home like many other businesses. I think it’s important for teachers to have a choice as well as parents,” said Tracy Fischer.

In Fort Mill where the march took place, school was set to begin in two weeks, August 3. Teachers say they want to push the date back to September 8 in hopes that COVID-19 numbers decrease.

“They are going to be hearing public comments and concerns from teachers family and community leaders. That’s why we encourage everyone to come out tonight and make your voice heard so your concerns and questions can be answered by our leaders,” said Tracy-McHenry.