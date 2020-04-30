South Carolina surpasses 6,000 cases of COVID-19, 244 deaths reported

There are now more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina and 244 deaths have been reported.

More than 56,000 tests have been conducted across the state and thousands are continuing to be monitored.

New numbers indicate that the state could see 136 cases of the virus for every 100,000 by May 9 and a possible 361 deaths by Aug. 4.

A heat map shows the continuing spread of the virus as counties like Clarendon and Kershaw see more cases per population.

However, health officials say by mid-June, social distancing measures may be further relaxed with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation and limiting gathering size.