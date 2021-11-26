South Carolina school employee charged with letting minor use marijuana in her home

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County school employee was arrested Tuesday after letting a minor use marijuana.

Deputies charged Leslie Biggerstaff with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to arrest warrants, Biggerstaff knowingly and willfully allowed a minor to use marijuana in her house on August 17.

According to the Spartanburg School District 6’s website, Biggerstaff worked as a librarian assistant and computer instructor at Fairforest Middle School.

The school district said Biggerstaff is no longer employed and that the incident was not school related.

Biggerstaff was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Nov. 16 and has since been released.