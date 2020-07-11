South Carolina reports first child COVID-19 related death

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday the state’s first child death related to COVID-19 and the highest single-day increase.

The COVID-19 associated death of a child under the age of five came from the Midlands region and was reported on July 11.

SCDHEC also announced 2,239 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state as well as 18 additional deaths and four new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 54,538, probable cases to 146, confirmed deaths to 940 and 11 probable deaths.

SCDHEC reported a 436.5% increase in new COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group, representing 22% of total confirmed cases in the state, which is the largest percentage by age group.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Eleven of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Horry (2), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Horry (2), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. One death occurred in a young adult from Horry (1), and one death occurred in a child from Chester (1) county.

The four probable deaths occurred in individuals from Lancaster (1), Aiken (1), and Charleston (2) counties.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 10,083 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive of those tests was 22.2%.

More than 80 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 84 mobile testing events scheduled through August 1 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 172 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.