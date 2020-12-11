South Carolina plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- When it comes to vaccine distribution, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
“This will not be a fast process,” McMaster said at a news conference. “I want to caution everyone this will be a slow process all over the country.”
The Palmetto State plans to roll out the vaccine in three phases. First priority will be given to healthcare workers at the highest risk for getting COVID-19.
The goal: to “make sure everyone who wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine gets the doses they need as quickly as vaccine availability allows,” a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement.
The rollout will occur in three phases:
Phase 1A includes:
- Nursing home residents and staff
- Medical personnel in correctional facilities
- First responders like police, firefighters and paramedics
- Hospice workers
Phase 1B includes:
- People at a high risk of exposure who interact with the public
- Critical service employees like utility, water, trash and transportation
- Food production
- People who live or work in congregate living facilities like jails or group homes
- Anyone over the age of 75
People who have two or more chronic health conditions that put them at risk for serious illness if exposed to the coronavirus
Phase 2 includes:
- Pharmacists
- Grocery store and food service workers
- Service industry employees
- Postal workers
- Public transit employees
- Teachers and school bus drivers
- Childcare workers
- Anyone over the age of 65
- People who have one chronic health condition
When more vaccines are available, phase three opens to everyone.
“Most South Carolinians will not be vaccinated for months,” said McMaster. “So, we’ve got to keep our guard up. Now’s not the time to let our guard down.”
Read South Carolina’s vaccination plan here.
Read South Carolina’s vaccine FAQ here.
