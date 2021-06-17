South Carolina man who fled traffic stop had baby alligator in his car

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is searching for Tracy Lee Crane (48) of Moncks Corner after he fled when deputies attempted a routine traffic stop.

Crane sped away until his car got stuck, then fled on foot.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found a baby alligator in the car. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) assisted in relocating the gator.

Crane is currently wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension (second offense), expired registration, and possessing an alligator without a license.