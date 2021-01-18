South Carolina man faces federal charges in U.S. Capitol riot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A South Carolina man is the first person from the Carolinas to face federal charges in the deadly riot at the US Capitol.

The FBI has accused Andrew Hatley of being involved in the insurrection, citing photos and phone data, according to court records. On Facebook, Hatley said the man in pictures inside the Capitol “looks like” him but is someone else.

One photo shows Hatley allegedly taking a selfie in front of a statue of former Vice President John Calhoun, a South Carolinian who supported slavery.

“I’d like to set the record straight,” he wrote on Facebook, according to the FBI. “I don’t have that kind of motivation for lost causes. I just don’t care enough anymore, certainly not enough for all that.”

When confronted with his phone record data that shows he was inside the Capitol, Hatley allegedly told the FBI he was “not sure how much he should say without legal counsel because he could be in a great deal of trouble.”

Back in October, FOX 46 reported on the rise in domestic violent extremism. A report by the armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project found North Carolina to be a “moderate risk” for post-election militia activity.

On Saturday, approximately 50 members of the Proud Boys wearing the same black and gold shirts showed up to a Charlotte bar and began chanting about the government, according to a social media post, and a witness who did not want to be identified.

“They had chants, organized chants,” the man said. “I was uncomfortable because you just saw what happened at the Capitol. It’s scary.”

Former FBI and Homeland Security official Javed Ali says militias, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Q Anon supporters were involved in the storming of the Capitol. At least two militias that took part – the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters – are active in North Carolina.

The Oath Keepers have a strong pro-Second Amendment orientation and are made up for former military and law enforcement, said Ali. The Three Percenters incorrectly believe three percent of Americans were involved in the Revolutionary War against the British, Ali said. Other groups have an “acceleration belief.”

“That there’s this coming confrontation with the government,” he said, “and folks needed to be heavily armed to protect themselves.”

Last year, armed protesters in Raleigh demonstrated against the governor’s Stay-at-Home order. Some wore Hawaiian shirts, a signature of the loosely organized, far-right, anti-government Boogaloo movement.

Its members were involved in armed protests at state capitols across the country over the weekend. Ali says extremists have “weaponized patriotism.”

“People are willing to justify acts of violence, even extreme violence, in the name of patriotism,” he said. “But it’s a completely twisted version and concept of patriotism. This is something I don’t think we’ve seen in this country and we’re just going to have to watch how this unfolds and figure out a way to combat it going forward.”

In a sign officials believe there may be others from the Carolinas involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the FBI is putting up billboards near Charlotte, asking for the public’s help identifying anyone who was involved.