South Carolina hospitals to only receive 20-25% of requested COVID-19 vaccines next week

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina hospitals will only receive 20-25% of requested COVID-19 vaccines next week, according to the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA).

“This morning we were advised by DHEC that hospitals will receive significantly less vaccine next week than they requested,” SCHA said in a statement. “The state expects to receive the same amount of Pfizer vaccine next week that we have been getting, but hospital requests this week totaled four times that amount.”

Hospitals will get 100% of the second doses requested, but only 20-25% of the first doses requested.

SCHA said hospitals are continually ramping up vaccine efforts, but more doses are needed from Washington, D.C. in order to “get the job done.”

Many South Carolina residents ran into issues while trying to schedule appointments for vaccines this week due to lack of supply.

According to data from the CDC, South Carolina is last in the country in vaccines received per 100,000 residents.