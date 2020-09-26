South Carolina high school football back, with each school setting own rules

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Friday night lights are back on in South Carolina with fans filled in the stands.

The South Carolina High School League commissioner says they made recommendations for districts across the state, however, each district makes their own rules. He says it’s not one size fits all at the local level.

“It looks like almost like a regular Friday night. I mean it’s definitely different, it feels kind of surreal to be out here. We’re just crossing our fingers honestly and hoping for the best.”

Friday night football is back. Tonight the Nation Ford Falcons played a home game against the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets. With the pandemic still a major concern the South Carolina high school league commissioner tells me schools are making every effort to keep athletes safe.

“They’re doing all that they can, in my opinion, to try and make sure that health and safety takes precedent. That’s not comprimisable,”

A Fort Mill school district spokesman tells me because of COVID-19 they pre-sold just 900 tickets for the game, fans are to practice social distancing and masks are to be worn at all times by everyone except players on the field.

“Social distancing, the limited gatherings, sanitation of equipment, the conservative use of lockers.”

According to the commissioner those are baseline recommendations not rules. I spoke to a parent who came to see her daughter dance.

“I mean we’ve been nervous about it but I think they’re doing a pretty good job of wearing masks, staying distanced, you know hand washing all of the time. We’re still a little nervous but I’m glad to see her out there.”

FOX 46 asked the commissioner if the leagues recommendations could become rules if what districts are doing doesn’t work. He didn’t give a clear answer, saying he’s confident districts will do the right thing.

