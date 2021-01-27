South Carolina has 2nd highest number of new COVID-19 cases per capita, White House report shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina ranks second in the nation in new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in this week’s White House COVID-19 report.

The weekly reports are shared with governors across the country and were once private until the Biden administration made them public Wednesday. The reports have previously only been seen through rare leaks.

Arizona was the worst state for new cases per 100,000 residents, according to the report. All but three of South Carolina’s counties are in the red zone. The only three counties not in the red zone are Richland, Charleston — which are in the orange zone — and Newberry, which is in the yellow zone.

Horry County was fourth in the state for new cases in the past three weeks, according to the data.

The report also shows South Carolina is 10th in the nation for test positivity. The state also ranked 8th for new COVID-19 admissions per 100 hospital beds and 14th for new deaths per 100,000.

Read the full report below:

NewsNation contributed to this report.