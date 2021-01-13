South Carolina deputy charged with using excessive force during arrest

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a Kershaw County deputy with assault after they say he used “an unreasonable amount of force” while arresting a suspect.

Officials say Johnathan Lewis Goldsmith, 36, was charged with second degree assault and battery and misconduct in office following an incident that took place on Oct. 15, 2020.

Goldsmith was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The SLED investigation was requested by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Goldsmith was booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

