South Carolina cancels federal unemployment benefits

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina will stop accepting federal pandemic unemployment benefits by the end of next month, citing a labor shortage.

State officials say the shortage is threatening the sustainability of hotel and food service industries. In a letter to the Department of Employment and Workforce, Gov. Henry McMaster says the extra $300 a week in supplemental assistance from Washington incentivizes people not to work. He argues in some cases those payments are greater than what workers previously made.

The move, however, could leave many jobless South Carolinians without any help.

“Potentially, we have a situation where the sets of incentives that we put in place to try to help workers during the downturn are no longer needed,” said UNC Charlotte economist John Connaughton. “But, yet, they’re going to run out for another four or five months through September and now they’re starting to create a disincentive for people to go back to work.”

The Palmetto State has a 5.1 percent unemployment rate. That is down from the national unemployment rate of 6.1 percent, which is up, amid a disappointing jobs report that shows the US added 266,000 new jobs in April, which was short of expectations.

“It’s just not really a good number,” said Connaughton. “It’s starting to point to some of the steam coming out of this recovery.”

Connaughton thinks we might have to wait until the end of the year to get back the jobs lost at the start of the pandemic. The unemployment rate might not get back to 4 percent until next year, he said.

“These last miles, if you will, of the recovery, getting jobs back and the unemployment rate down, that’s going to take some time,” said Connaughton. “And it’s going to be even longer if we start seeing some of the wind coming out of this recovery.”

Connaughton believes stopping federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will help get people back to work. Montana announced a similar move this week.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says re-employment is the best recovery plan. The state has more than 81,000 jobs open right now. In Fort Mill, several people told FOX 46 they support the governor’s plan.

“You have people out here working two jobs and they’re making way more than we’re bringing home and we’re having to run crazy,” said Whitley Allsopp, who works two jobs, and wants to see the money stop. “If you’re in in a situation where you can’t work that’s one thing. But if you can work, then go to work.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“From what I hear, most people are choosing to stay unemployed,” said Keith Harper. “Because I guess they’re feeling I can stay home and get paid versus going to work and getting paid,” said Keith Harper, whose job was not affected by covid.

He says he does not know anyone on unemployment assistance.

South Carolina will cut off the supplemental federal aid on June 30.

DEW STATEMENT

“The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) received a directive from Gov. McMaster on a clear plan to accelerate our economy by transitioning individuals from unemployment to employment. As of claim week ending June 26, 2021, South Carolina will opt out of the federal unemployment programs that were available specifically for the pandemic.

At the current time, there are 81,684 open positions in the state of South Carolina. The hotel and food service industries have employee shortages that threaten their sustainability. However, no area of the economy has been spared from the pain of a labor shortage.

While the federal funds supported our unemployed workers during the peak of COVID-19, we fully agree that reemployment is the best recovery plan for South Carolinians and the economic health of the state.

Last week’s initial claims numbers were the lowest since the pandemic began, and employers around the state are eager to hire and anxious to get South Carolina back to business.

Claimants should continue to certify each week and do their two work searches while they find employment.

As the agency works with individuals and employers, we will share any important information or instructions, as we have throughout the past 14 months.

We have notified the U.S. Department of Labor of our intention to opt out of these federal programs as of claim week ending June 26, 2021 to comply with the governor’s June 30, 2021 deadline.” –DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

Read Gov. McMaster’s letter here: Governor McMaster directed the agency to take the action in a letter to DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

In a memo to Governor McMaster, Executive Director Ellzey outlined existing federal unemployment programs and what will change when the governor’s directive goes into effect on June 30.