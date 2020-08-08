South Carolina businesses finding ways to adjust to ‘new normal’

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Business owners in South Carolina are finding a balance between staying afloat during the pandemic and keeping customers safe.

Life for Nanette Balts and the four other co-owners of N-Motion Studio have been just like this line dance, putting one foot in front of the other trying to figure things out.

“We had just opened in November and then it was Christmas and we were just getting things open, and then the pandemic hit. Our last class was a belly class on a Friday,” Baltz said.

The studio was able to re-open in June, but the owners needed to decide how to keep a physical class socially distant, so they decided to outline boxes on the floor with a pathway for people to follow.

Masks are available at the door, as well as, hand sanitizer, and each person must clean their space when class ends.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Then you need to space them before they come in. Once they’re in they’re square, they can choose if they want to wear a mask or not,” Baltz said.

Zoom is what has allowed the studio to survive the pandemic. but Baltz is hopeful more people get up and get moving. Not only for the physical health, but mental as well.

“There’s something about moving together that brings a lot of joy. There’s joy in movement.”

“I think the studio has done a good job of offering people a variety and slowly starting to move inside, and I hope people know all the precautions have been taken and it is safe and just give themselves permission to check it out and see if they can find a level of comfort.”