South Carolina businesses excited over announcement of hair salons, gyms reopening

It might sound like things are getting back to normal, but it’s a new normal you will have to get used to.

Places like hair salons will open, but it won’t be going back to the way things were just yet.

You don’t have to look too hard to find the signs of a halt. There are signs, some two months old, still hanging at businesses that have been closed since coronavirus restrictions have been put in place.

“We’ve been closed since March 16,” Todd Kim said.

Kim is with Tiger Kim’s Tae Kwon Do in Tega Cay. The studio has managed to operate by Zoom since last month, but they are among a handful of businesses just at this shopping center that will be able to open back up for real life clients, soon.

“Our students are very excited, our parents are very excited,” Kim said.

The announcement about a further re-opening came from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster allowing close-contact businesses to start back up.

“I am allowing this as of Monday, May the 18, at 12:01 a.m.,” Gov. McMaster said.

But it won’t be back to normal. Service industries will have to have social distancing, physical barriers such as sneeze guards and PPE. Salons and barber shops are encouraged to have digital check in, with staff wearing aprons, gloves, and face coverings.

Gyms and pools will have limited capacity, and will also have more stringent checks and cleaning measures and for those who don’t, they may find difficulty.

“To be competitive, you’ve got to follow these guidelines, or you’re going to lose all your work,” McMaster said.

Some places are already advertising a policy change once they re-open, requiring face covering for customers. For Kim, he’s knows some people may not be ready for the new rules and he’s ready for that.

“We’re going to do a mix of in person classes and Zoom classes,” Kim said.

The Governor also announced a plan for getting state operations returning to normal, starting with clerical employees and managers, by June 1, then working up to normal operations with social distancing.