Sources: DOJ requiring additional approval before no-knock warrants

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Department of Justice is effectively ending all no-knock warrant requests, unless approved by the U.S. Attorney prior to being presented to a court, in an effort to evaluate how law enforcement agencies engage with people who are in contact with the criminal justice system.

Sources tell FOX 46 the Office of the Deputy Attorney General directed the new policy to help narrow the circumstances in which prosecutors may seek judicial authorization for agents to execute a warrant at a private residence without knocking first or announcing their presence.

A no-knock warrant is a warrant issued by a judge that allows law enforcement to enter a property without notifying anyone inside.

One of the most controversial no-knock warrant incidents came in 2020, when Louisville, Kentucky police entered the residence of Breonna Taylor and fatally shot her while executing a warrant.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was inside the apartment and fired a warning shot, saying officers didn’t knock or announce they were entering and thought they were intruders. Police claim they announced themselves. Taylor was reportedly shot six times and the deadly encounter has led to hundreds of protests against police brutality and racism over the past year.

There were multiple lawsuits and legal matters following Taylor’s death but a grand jury didn’t indict any of the officers for her death in September 2020.

In Salisbury, NC, in 2016, a no-knock warrant led to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man, Ferguson Laurent. Police entered Laurent’s home with a search warrant and said he shot at them, leading officers to shoot him multiple times. The officer who killed Laurent wasn’t charged and many questions were asked by the community about what happened that day.

Like Taylor’s case, a grand jury didn’t indict any officers.

Only three states, Oregon, Florida, and Virginia have banned no-knock warrants. Virginia passed the law following Taylor’s death in Louisville.