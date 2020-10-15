Source: Wells Fargo fires more than 100 employees accused of COVID-19 loan fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– More than 100 bankers are out of a job, accused of bilking the government, and you the taxpayer, to fraudulently get coronavirus relief funds for themselves, FOX 46 has confirmed.

Between 100 and 125 Wells Fargo employees have been fired, according to a source with knowledge of the internal investigation. A memo, first reported by Bloomberg and obtained by FOX 46, accuses the workers of making “false representations” in applying for “coronavirus relief funds for themselves.”

It is unclear where the employees are based out of, if any work in Charlotte, or how much money was obtained.

The funds are part of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which is administered by the US Small Business Administration. The money is meant to provide economic relief to small businesses currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

“We have terminated the employment of those individuals and will cooperate fully with law enforcement,” Wells Fargo head of human resources David Galloreese wrote in an internal memo obtained by FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant. “These wrongful actions were personal actions, and do not involve our customers. We have zero tolerance for fraudulent behavior and will continue to look into these matters.”

The investigation is ongoing, the insider tells FOX 46.

Other banks, like JPMorgan Chase, have also detected similar fraud, according to published reports.

This comes on the heels of an Office of Inspector General report which flagged “serious concerns of potential fraud” in the EIDL loan program. In July, the OIG identified $250 million in economic injury loans and grants given to “potentially ineligible recipients.” The report also found $45.6 million in “potentially duplicate payments.”

On Wednesday, FOX 46 reported insiders are “on edge” about possible layoffs and a disappointing third quarter earnings report. A Wells Fargo source with knowledge of internal company decisions tells Grant that there is no set target for layoffs yet but it will impact “most geographies in all businesses and functions.”

Read the entire Wells Fargo internal memo, obtained by FOX 46:

A message from David Galloreese, head of Human Resources

At Wells Fargo, we expect all employees to act with integrity and honesty, and we see great examples of that on a regular basis. However, when employees do not uphold our standards as defined in our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct, we take action.

Unfortunately, we have identified employees who we believe – outside of their work responsibilities – defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) by making false representations in applying for coronavirus relief funds for themselves through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which is administered directly through the SBA.

We have terminated the employment of those individuals and will cooperate fully with law enforcement. These wrongful actions were personal actions, and do not involve our customers.

We have zero tolerance for fraudulent behavior and will continue to look into these matters. If we identify additional wrongdoing by employees, we will take appropriate action.

As a company, we are vigilant in detecting fraud. While these instances of wrongdoing are extremely unfortunate and disappointing, they are not representative of the high integrity of the vast majority of Wells Fargo employees.

Each and every day so many of you pour your hearts into your work with customers and each other, and you do this with the highest of standards of integrity. Thank you for representing the very best of what Wells Fargo offers to the many customers and communities we serve.

