Source: Mecklenburg County health officials notify CMS of 3 COVID clusters

Screenshot of email sent by CMS. Provided by FOX 46 Source.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County health officials notified Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools of COVID clusters identified at three schools, according to an email sent out Thursday evening.

The email states that previously recorded cases at North Mecklenburg High, Butler High and Lake Wylie Elementary are now being classified as clusters.

A COVID cluster is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as a minimum of 5 cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period with a plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases

According to the email, all students and staff who were impacted were notified and none of the individuals have been back in the buildings since then.

CMS says enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures were implemented following the identification of the cases.

FOX 46 has reached out to CMS and Mecklenburg County Public Health for comment.