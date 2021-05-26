Son accidentally kills father during driving lesson outside church

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 65-year-old Florida man was fatally struck by an SUV while teaching his son how to drive, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 34-year-old Colombian man was getting a driving lesson at a church parking lot.

His father was standing outside his car, teaching him how to park, when the son accidentally stepped on the accelerator, drove over a parking block and hit his father.

The 65-year-old was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

His son faces a felony charge of driving without a license resulting in a serious injury.