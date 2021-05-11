Some truckers concerned about work if pipeline shutdown continues past weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The biggest fuel line in the country, Colonial Pipeline, is shut down right now following a ransomware attack and panic-buying from drivers is causing supply to run out across the Carolinas.

Colonial says it anticipates re-starting most of its operations by the end of the week. It has 84 million gallons of fuel ready to go once it gets back working.

Many are worried the shutdown have an impact on what we get at the stores and online, but things are fine for now.

Trucking companies say for now, diesel is not facing a shortage, but if the shutdown goes on for longer, it could be an issue.

Even though the experts say you don’t need to be doing it, chances are, you’re trying to top off your tank because of the worry about the pipeline shutdown. As you are doing that, you’re probably noticing those 18-wheelers and box trucks doing it, too.

“I need fuel in order to do my job, so if I don’t have fuel, how am I going to work to make money?” said Malcom Harris, a trucker from Georgia.

FOX 46 caught up with several truckers coming through Charlotte. They say their trips so far have been fine, up until the last day or so.

“Back home where I live at, I’m hearing people are going crazy,” Harris said.

What they see is important. They’re the ones delivering your gas, your packages, and your food to where it needs to go.

“The diesel fuel supply side seems to be adequate for what we need here in the Carolinas,” cargo transporter John Pope said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Pope is the chairman of Cargo Transporters in Claremont. They say things have been so far, so good as diesel isn’t in as high of a demand as unleaded.

“We’ve got those relationships with the suppliers, we’re keeping tabs on it and will make adjustments as needed,” Pope said.

One trucking company in charlotte told us cross-country trips are already costing more because of fears, here on the east coast, of no gas being available. That cost could eventually trickle down to you. Truckers say they’re already planning, just in case diesel does get in short supply.

“The shortage has made it so where I can pick up a load, drop off and get home,” said driver Rick Jennings. “If it doesn’t get better, I may sit at home for a week or two.”

Most who spoke with FOX 46 say if things are back online by the weekend, the shortages and the issues with gas lines will go away. The baseline they gave, though, is this weekend. After that, there could be an impact on freight and trucking industries.