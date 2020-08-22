Some tax refunds may be delayed until end of year, expert says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you filed your taxes after taxes after March of this year, your refund could be delayed from the IRS, possibly until the end of the year.

According to a local tax professional FOX 46 spoke with, the IRS has re-stamped all refunds since the pandemic hit for Aug. 1, and that refunds will take up 16 weeks to be sent out.

“Step number one, make a phone call to make sure your documents are there to be processed. The great thing is it used to be over three to four hours in June and July. We’re down to about an hour to an hour and a half wait time with the IRS,” Chris Landis with Liberty Tax said.

Landis says he’s also had several calls from people who’ve paid their taxes, but received letters from the IRS saying they didn’t, and owe penalty and interest. If you’re one of those people, you’re urged to call the IRS.