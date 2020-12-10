Some SC school officials concerned as Gov. McMaster pushes for full return to in-person learning

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says students in the state need to be in school five days a week, but that is easier said than done for some school districts.

Lancaster County has yet to do that despite those calls. The superintendent says the case counts, the quarantines and the simple logistics have made it difficult.

“We cannot afford to keep schools closed any longer. We can’t afford it for as long as we’ve had them closed,” Gov. McMaster said.

Jonathan Phipps is the superintendent of the Lancaster County school district and says they’re not even at that point yet. Just this week, they started back four days a week for K-5. The reason, he says, has everything to do with growing COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re up to the point where we’re having 50 cases a day positive,” Phipps said. “We’re shutting schools down, and we can’t staff them because of the number of staff quarantined.”

The county has seen more than 500 cases in just the last two weeks, but schools are largely not seen as a source of COVID and Gov. McMaster says he’s willing to do whatever’s needed for people to feel safe.

“We have repeatedly offered to provide any personal protective equipment the school district wanted. We have millions of gloves and all that and none of it has been requested,” the governor said.

Phipps says there is still a lot to worry about for both students and staff going back to the classroom.

“We lost a bus driver to COVID last week, he passed away. We have our first student who has been hospitalized,” he said.

Phipps says he wants to have students and staff back in class five days a week, but he says social distancing for middle and high school students is nearly impossible and those in class are dealing with being behind plexiglass partitions for hours.

“Not every child is a virtual learner, but not everyone is comfortable sending their kids to school right now,” said Phipps.

So what will next semester look like? Phipps says for most, if not all of next semester, most students will likely still be remote learning, or some sort of hybrid schedule.

