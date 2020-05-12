Some SC restaurants welcome diners back inside, others remain closed

Restaurants in South Carolina were able to welcome diners back inside Monday for the first time in more than a month.

Although Governor Henry McMaster has lifted restrictions that didn’t allow indoor dining, restaurants still have to follow strict rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At the Rock Hill Diner, waitresses were allowed back at work.

“I was so excited last night to come to work I couldn’t sleep,” said waitress, Ashleigh Cook.

The Rock Hill Diner moved from a take-out only service to limited indoor dining Monday morning. By 10 a.m. customers from North Carolina started arriving.

“They called as far as Gastonia, because North Carolina isn’t open, to see if we are open because they want to come and eat.”

Waitresses were ready to welcome customers back, after being out of a job for weeks.

“Unemployment did help as far as us taking care of stuff and things with the extra money, but it’s nothing like working. It’s nothing like coming in and taking care of your customers,” said Tasha Hadens.

“I did ok for about the first few weeks, but my mental health really went on the decline being home. It’s just tough,” said Cook.

Monday wasn’t business as usual. Downtown Rock Hill was still noticeably quiet. Many restaurants owners still felt uneasy about indoor dining and decided to stick with take-out only.

Back at the Rock Hill Dine, menus were being cleaned after each meal and tables labeled with an ‘X’ were not used in order to practice social distancing.

“As long as we are using proper sanitation. gloves and masks things like that. We’ve had customers with and without, it’s just people have different opinions on them,” said Hadens.

Some restaurant owners plan to open indoor dining later this week. The best piece of advice if you plan on going out to eat in South Carolina is call ahead first to make sure the business is open.