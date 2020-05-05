Some restrictions lifted in SC; restaurant owners scramble to accommodate outside dining

Monday the stay-at-home order in South Carolina was lifted. While many businesses are still closed, like salons and spas, restaurants were allowed to reopen as long as they had outdoor seating and following strict guidelines.

The owners of 2020 Tavern in Tega Cay were ready to welcome their first customers ever. The original opening of the restaurant was delayed by COVID-19.

“A range of emotions is a good way to describe how I felt. Anger, frustration and now excitement,” said manager, Jacob Stover.

There is excitement because the restaurant can now use their outdoor dining space to serve customers. Tables were moved 8 feet apart prior to opening and management installed several hand sanitizer stations.

After the Governor Henry McMaster’s announcement Friday staff was trained to sanitize all tables, menus, and salt and pepper shakers. They also will be wearing gloves and a mask at all times.

“It was kinda short notice on this so we had a little time to prepare, but everything got setup in time and we are ready to go,” said Stover.

“Obviously this is good news. Late in the day on a Friday it does have you scrambling over the weekend,” said owner of Towne Tavern in Indian Land, Dan Holmes.

A steady stream of customers were already enjoying the outdoor dining experience at Towne Tavern by midday on Monday.

“Is it going to be a major boost? I don’t see it that way. I think by and large the public is still a little tentative,” said Holmes.

Holmes has more than 20 years of restaurant management experience, but he still feels optimistic the industry will be able to survive this latest economic blow.

“In a 20 year window there has been a lot thrown at our country and a lot thrown at all kind of business owners. So we’ve gotten through each storm and we are still standing,” said Holmes.

The Accelerate SC Task Force plans to use outdoor dining as a test period. If everything goes according to plan officials say indoor dining could be allowed soon.