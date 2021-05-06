Some question proposed pay raises for Charlotte City Council members, mayor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte City Council, along with the Mayor, could be getting a huge raise soon. The proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 calls for thousands of dollars in raises for the elected officials.

On Monday, City Manager Marcus Jones presented his $2.7 billion budget recommendations.

“Ultimately, what we’re going to talk to you tonight is what this budget is really about,” Jones said.

But buried deep in the 422-page budget is suggested pay raises for the mayor and the 10 members of city council.

“Burying it in the back of a budget document, and not drawing any attention to it until someone scouring through the document finds it says, hey, wait, wait a minute, what about this?” said Mitch Kokai, Senior Political Analyst with the John Locke Foundation.

Kokai said it’s a bad look for the government to not address the proposed raises like the city manager did for other parts of the budget.

Here’s what’s being considered: Mayor Lyle’s compensation would jump from $45,912 to $59,868. That’s an increase of more than 30 percent. It includes an increase of more than $11,000 in base salary, as well as increases for her auto and technology allowances. City Council members would see a total compensation increase from about $34,000 to more than $52,000. That’s more than a 51 percent increase in pay.

Council members talked about their thoughts on approving their own raises at meeting back in January.

“I think we should be making a decision for the next council not for ourselves in the middle of a term where we ran, knowing what the salary was for this term,” councilman Larken Egleston said. “Say yes to the pay increases, but not until the next council.”

Council members Ed Driggs and Matt Newton agreed with Egleston.

“I would be fearful of the perception of any sort of self-dealing or, or self-kind of action here, you know, to benefit ourselves,” Newton said.

Kokai told FOX 46 he thinks the council is walking a dangerous line using tax payer money.

“This is a situation of dealing with taxpayers money,” Kokai said. “And it’s always a red flag when the people who are going to be benefiting directly from an action, get to vote on that action. “

He wants elected officials to be more open with voters.

“So, I think the fact that one, the information seemed to be hidden, and two, the fact that there is no election in between the proposal for having the raises and the actual raises taking effect–both of those raise some red flags about what’s happening in Charlotte,” Kokai said.

FOX 46 reached out to everyone on the council as well as the mayor.

Nobody got back. However, council member Braxton Winston said through the communications director that he fully supports the pay raise, even if he has to give it to himself.

It is important to note that the Citizen’s Government Advisory Committee proposed the raises and not the full council.