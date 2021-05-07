Some parents upset CMS won’t allow in-person graduation ceremonies for 5th, 8th grades

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Parents at one CMS school say the district is robbing them of watching an educational milestone in person. While high schools will have in-person graduations, fifth and eighth-grade students will have their graduations virtually.

Some say with outdoor restrictions being lifted by the governor, the district should let each school decide.

Laura Carter has two students at Huntersville Elementry School—a second grader and a fifth grade student. After six years at the school, her daughter is headed to middle school.

“It’s been a rough year and we want to see it end happily,” mom Laura Carter said.

Carter is on the PTA and put together the school yearbook. A book with no activities, a lot of pictures of students in masks, and remote learning. Happily, ever after from elementary school would be allowing parents to watch their students graduate–in person.

“They said we’re going to have a Zoom graduation from 8:30 to 10:30 and they are going to do it in the gym,” Carter said. “So, I guess us parents will have to get on Zoom.”

Many parents at the school are trying to get change to happen.

“Now it’s like enough is enough,” said Jeanine Aufiero. “They’ve social distanced, and they’ve cleaned, they know how to do everything perfectly and they always have even before this happened. I just don’t know why it can’t be done for the kids and for the parents who worked so hard to get here.”

Carter even emailed the principal and CMS. The only response was this message from the district.

“It is a district mandate. It will be by Zoom. It’s not a principal choice. It’s a district mandate all principals have to follow.”

She also says some rules could change. Governor Roy Cooper has loosed outdoor gathering restrictions. Plus, Carter is not doing it just for own school, but all parents in the district who want to remember this milestone in person.

“It can happen, they just need to coordinate with the schools and let it happen outside,” she said.

FOX 46 did reach out to CMS for a statement. At this time we have not heard back from them.