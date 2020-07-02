Some parents on edge, CMS says plan in place to keep kids safe as they return to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some parents on edge about when their children will return to the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic, but CMS board members say they have a plan to keep your kids safe.

“I’m worried about his learning slipping and I’m ready to go back to work,” one parent told FOX 46.

We don’t yet know exactly what your child’s classroom is going to look like in the fall or if they’ll even be allowed to show up here for class, but CMS says parents will have remote learning options.

“I’m a little nervous because I don’t think there’s a plan yet,” said another.

Two moms with different ideas about how they want their children to learn this fall.

NC Governor Roy Cooper has delayed his recommendation on what schools should do, but cCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools have outlined a plan, which will give parents some choices and allow for online learning if parents are uneasy sending children back to school during a pandemic.

“I think I would feel more comfortable with remote learning for now till we see the numbers going down and it most all depends on how they plan to make sure the kids are safe at school.”

No decision has been made in North Carolina on whether all students will be back on campus at the same time, if there will be a combination of in-person and remote learning, or if school will be all online.

“I work at home and it’s been hard with a two year old and six year old and trying to do the online learning.”

CMS plans to do temperature checks and more cleaning and sanitizing. Masks will be required for teachers and students in middle and high schools.

They are encouraged but not required for elementary kids

“He doesn’t wear it on his face. Half the time it’s on his eyes. It’s like sword fighting. I pray for the teachers.”

Both moms agree parents should have options.

“Some people would prefer seeing their kids going back, but I think having that choice is always great.”

Union County Schools is expected to release their school plans in about two weeks. They did a parent survey and are using that feedback to make decisions.

FOX 46 reached out to Cabarrus and Gaston County Schools, but have not yet heard back from them.