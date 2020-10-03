Some movie theaters struggle to reopen despite being allowed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina is officially in phase three of re-opening.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, some businesses like theaters and bars opened for the first time since the spring, but not all of them. The Charlotte Film Society tells FOX 46 there’s just a handful of theaters getting back to business.

FOX 46 is told that the announcement on Wednesday came with somewhat little notice for a lot of places and some are having to scramble to open now. Others are just are holding off altogether because there’s some concern over what they’ll be able to offer.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“I’ve heard of several theaters that are now talking about closing down and not reopening until the holidays when…a larger amount of film product becomes available,” Brad Ritter, President of the Charlotte Film Society told FOX 46.

Theaters can open at 30 percent capacity per screen. Social distancing and masks are still going to be required.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE