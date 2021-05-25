Some local artists say as Uptown’s Black Lives Matter mural fades, so is the movement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Currently, there are no plans to repaint the Black Lives Matter Mural on Tryon.

On June 9, 2020, 22 artists and their helpers painted the mural. Some say the mural has faded because it’s no longer popular for some to stand as allies to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

When the mural was painted some called it a universal truth.

The painting is in the 200 block of Tryon Street and Charlotte was the first in the country to have separate artist for each letter.

“We didn’t know what we were going to be a part of, said Kyle Mosher, he painted the letter I in the mural. “We just knew that we were coming standing shoulder to shoulder to create something.”

It took 12 hours to paint the mural, and three days later someone drove over it leaving skid marks.

The artist retouched the mural, and the street was closed until November 10, 2020, when the Charlotte city council voted to reopen the street.

“In all honesty I wish that the mural would have stayed up,” added Dammit Wesley, one of the organizers. “I wish that the street would have been permanently blocked off. I wish that moment would have been archived within the history of the city of Charlotte. For a place that is constantly saying they don’t have an identity, or they are working to find one, they really kind of spit in the face of those that are actively trying to create an identity for it.”

The mural is one of over 50 in the nation. A year after George Floyd died, the mural on Tryon continues to fade and there are no plans to stop that.

“I think that ship has sailed,” says Mosher. “I think if they really cared about what we were doing here they would have found ways around it.”

The artists can’t say if people have become wiser about the BLM movement of turned off.

They know the overall message needs to be renewed.

“Only thing I can do is artists like me and my compadres, and comrades can continue to instigate, stir things up and keep people engaged for longer than an Instagram post,” says Wesley.