Some business owners decide to remain closed as restrictions lifted in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Reopening may be good for people ready to get out and about and do some shopping, but it’s even better for workers who haven’t gotten a paycheck.

“It’s definitely harder,” said Susan McRae.

McRae has not only been trying to keep her business afloat, but she’s been doing it alone.

“Now that I’m working on my own, I’m staying up till two, three in the morning, getting back up at eight.”

She hasn’t been able to keep her three workers working during the COVID-19 pandemic because she and other retail shop owners across North Carolina have been forced by the government to close their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.

“They were fabulous when I was trying to give them hours, they all said ‘we know it’s temporary, you do what you need to do for the business.’”

Soon, McRae will be able to get her employees back to work. North Carolina has officially reopened retail shops.

“We’re like ‘hey, let’s make banners for cars, let’s make this fun,” she said.

McRae is already brainstorming new ideas for high school graduations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, but she’s keeping her shop closed for a little while longer.

“People are still skiddish about going out.”

She’s continuing porch pickups and online sales, but waiting to reopen the shop for financial and health safety reasons.

“Do I take the risk in opening up? I feel it’s a good judgment call on the business side and risk someone actually catching something?”

Some businesses are waiting until tomorrow to reopen since the governor lifted the restriction at 5, so late in the day. That way, they have a full first day of business tomorrow.