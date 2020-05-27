Some GOP leaders worry Burr’s scandal could hurt Tillis’ re-election

Some GOP leaders worry Sen. Thom Tillis’ re-election bid, which is expected to be a close contest, could suffer “collateral damage” from the growing scandal involving Sen. Richard Burr.

Tillis, who won in 2014 by around 48,000 votes, faces Democrat Cal Cunningham in November.

When Burr was re-elected in 2016, the first person he thanked was Tillis.

“Thank you to my partner Thom Tillis or as I call him, ‘Skippy’,” said Burr. “I can honestly tell you there are no two senators from any state that work closer than Thom and I do and I’m grateful for that.”

Fast forward four years. Burr is under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investigators want to know whether he used non-public coronavirus information when he sold up to $1.7 million in stocks before the market tanked.

Burr denied doing anything wrong. He has insisted his stock sell-off was guided by public news reports not insider trading.

The chairman of the Iredell County Republican Party, Ron Wyatt, is among several GOP leaders worried about the impact the scandal could have on Tillis’ election.

RELATED: SENATOR RICHARD BURR SOLD UP TO $1.7 MILLION IN STOCK BEFORE CORONAVIRUS CRASH

“I do think it will have an impact on his race,” said Wyatt. “Any time that you have an elected official involved in a criminal investigation, especially on a national level when it comes to senators or house members, than that involves everybody in their party.”

He expects Democrats will use the scandal to attack Burr.

“Everyone is presumed to be innocent,” said Wyatt. “ But just the mere fact that there’s enough evidence there that warrants an investigation itself, in my opinion, causes some harm and some danger to Sen. Tillis and his re-election bid. Even though all the facts reported through the media have nothing to do with Sen. Tillis.”

Dr. Michael Bitzer teaches political science at Catawba College. He thinks how President Trump handles the pandemic will have more of an impact on the race than Burr’s scandal.

“I think that there could be potentially guilt by association,” said Bitzer. “I’m not sure that necessarily Sen. Burr’s issues would drag down Sen. Tillis. But, he has a very tight race ahead of him. And, he is ultimately dependent on how the president performs here in North Carolina, mores o than what Sen. Burr does.”

Burr recently stepped down, temporarily, as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI reportedly seized his cell phone. Similar probes into three other lawmakers are being dropped as investigators hone in on Burr, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

“Now, if the Democrats try to make Sen. Burr an issue,” said Bitzer, “or, if Sen. Burr decides to resign before September, than we have a second election on the ballot. And that could juggle everything come the Tillis race.”

The chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley, agrees with Burr’s decision to step down to avoid “any conflicts of interest” while the investigation plays out. He doesn’t thinks voters will judge Tillis based on his record.

“We are fully confident that the voters will re-elect Senator Tillis,” said Whatley, “based on the fact that he has stood tall for North Carolina families, farms and small businesses throughout his six years in the Senate.”

Sen. Tillis has tried to create some distance. His campaign pointed to previous remarks Tillis made where he said Burr “owes North Carolinians a full explanation” into his stock sale and said Burr “made the right decision” to step down.

The campaign also pointed to remarks made by Paul Shumaker, a campaign consultant for both Tillis and Burr, who told the Charlotte Observer that he doesn’t think the Burr probe will have any effect on Tillis.

“Neither side…comes to the table without sin and people see that,” said Shumaker. “Voters are not going to make their decision on the fact that you’ve got one senator in the state under investigation and one who’s not. That’s a stretch…having another investigation in Washington is not anything new to anyone.”