Some drivers question timing of I-77 Catawba Bridge Project as major congestion is expected

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)-Traffic trouble is brewing on I-77 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says rush hour is about to get a lot more stressful for some in York County.

It all has to do with the I-77 Catawba River Bridge Project, which has been years in the making.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 until Monday, May 24, the southbound lane over the bridge will be closed. That goes for exits and onramps in the area too.

Southbound traffic will be diverted to the northbound lanes for two-way traffic to continue and a temporary, concrete median will be in place to separate the traffic. The speed limit will also be decreased from 60 mph to 45 mph.

For drivers in the area, SCDOT says you need to be especially aware if you are in the area of Celanese, Cherry (exit 82), and Sutton Road (exit 83). On and off-ramps at those intersections will be closed to some degree.

“I know it’s going to get pretty congested and busted sooner or later I think this week,” one driver said.

Rock Hill, Tega Cay and Fort Mill leaders along with Duke Energy officials have also decided to close all Catawba River access points from the Lake Wylie Dam to the River Park Access.

The river access points that will be closed include:

Fort Mill River Access (Tega Cay)

Baxter Neighborhood Access (Baxter)

Mason’s Bend Access (Fort Mill)

Riverwalk Access (Rock Hill)

Westminster Park Access (Rock Hill)

Camp Canaan Access (Rock Hill)

River Park Access (Rock Hill)

Work is planned 24/7 to move the $12.7 million project along as quickly as possible, but the question on the minds of some drivers is ‘why now?’

“It’s the wrong time of year to be closing anything down with this amount of traffic,” one York County neighbor told FOX 46. “I advise wait until fall and then close it down, not now.”

Heavy traffic is expected along the entire I-77 corridor between the start date.

“I have no problem with it, I’ll find me a detour and I’ll be just fine,” another driver said.

Law enforcement and SCDOT officials want drivers to know that detours can add up to an hour on your commute time, so they’re encouraging you to plan ahead.