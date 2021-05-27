Some county commissioners say ‘bring it on’ as CMS hints at lawsuit over funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The fight over funding between Mecklenburg County commissioners and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools continues. After CMS hinted at suing the county, one commissioner is fighting back for the children of her district.

“Bring it on, bring it on, bring it on. I’m ready. And we’re ready,” County Commissioner Vilma Leake said.

Commissioner Leake has been advocating for children in Charlotte for most of her life.

“I’ve been in Charlotte since 1964. I taught at Independence High School for 30 some years,” Leake said.

But Charlotte has changed quite a bit in that time, and Commissioner Leake doesn’t like the direction CMS is taking.

“70 percent of our children are not reading and I’m going to be happy with CMS?” said Leake. “Look at the salaries of the CMS.”

Commissioners have said the county is in a crisis with 25 percent of CMS schools low performing. Under their proposed fiscal year budget, they plan to withhold $56 million from CMS leadership until they present a plan with measurable metrics to improve student outcomes.

But Monica Museler, a local mom and CMS advocate, says the district has already come up with a plan and it is on their website.

“I read that plan and as a parent, I could understand this is the problem stated, these are the things that we’re planning on doing, here’s how we will measure success. It’s in there,” Museler said.

Museler said the county’s job is to fund CMS, nothing more, nothing less.

But Board Chairman George Dunlap disagrees.

“If you go out on the web, as they’ve encouraged you to do and you look at CMS’ plan, what you will see is what they call their Strategic Plan, which is about four pages,” Commissioner Dunlap said. “Many others would call that an outline, because it does not have supporting information that says how they’re going to achieve what they plan to achieve.”

One of the most outspoken commissioners against withholding the $56 million from CMS has been Susan Rodriguez-McDowell. McDowell has repeatedly defended CMS.

“They’re not accountable to us, they’re accountable to the voters,” McDowell said.

Out of the highest performing schools in the county, more than 60 percent of them are in McDowell’s district.

Commissioner Leake says she will continue to fight for the children in Mecklenburg County and has already met with an attorney to discuss potential legal action against CMS.

“A lawsuit is in place, if they continue to not educate our children,” Leake said. “And we have a good suit.”