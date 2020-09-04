Some colleges, universities ask students to sign COVID-19 liability waivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- College and university campuses are no longer empty. Despite there being a pandemic, students and faculty are having to adjust to what life is like now with COVID-19.

Some colleges want to hold students accountable when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus. The schools have asked those students to sign waivers.

These waivers have been presented to students across the country and some are not here for it.

FOX 46 spoke with students at two local university about the idea of having to sign a waiver before heading back to school.

“I had COVID back in March. I came home from England while I was studying abroad, and so I’m a little less worried about it,” said Taylor Evans, a Winthrop University student.

Institutions like Winthrop University and UNC-Charlotte pushed back the in-person start date for the fall semester.

In other parts of the country though, colleges and universities are making students sign waivers and pledges, indicating they don’t want the blame for any students who contract the virus on campus.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Some students say they would not sign it.

“When it comes to the safety of students on campus it is fully their job to make sure that we are safe. If they think that in any way, that we will not be safe, they should not allow us on campus,” Winthrop student Hannah Baird said.

“They can bring everybody back to school and put every precaution in, and student’s will may still do this and do that and go see these people. Who knows what will happen so, it’s definitely a thing i understand them doing. I would be happy to sign it,” said Cody bloomer, another student who attends Winthrop.

Doctor Kevin McClure at UNC-Wilmington calls these waivers unprecedented. He believes some institutions know plans are not going the way they should and that’s why these waivers came about, but is confident students will hold them accountable.

“I think most of us that are working in higher education, should be asking questions real hard questions about why a pilot decided to drive right into a hurricane.” Dr. McClure said.

FOX 46 reached out to Winthrop and UNC-Charlotte to see if they have distributed waivers to students. They both said no.