Some CMS students could get new teachers as schools separate remote, in-person learners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another unexpected change could be in store for many CMS students and parents. The teacher their child has had in remote learning most of the school year may not be the same when they return to class.

The school system is telling parents that some teachers will be 100 percent remote focused while some will be 100 percent in-class focused, and that could mean another stress for kids who end up with different teachers than what they’ve had most of the year.

Preparations have been under way for a while to get things back to normal. Parents of students at Elon Park Elementary says the school has handled the pandemic well, but for those students heading back, another change is coming.

“You may be going back a little longer, but you may be with some different kids,” parent Christopher Cooke said.

Christopher Cooke is an Elon Park parent. For him, this news isn’t surprising. He, like many parents, got an e-mail updating them on the upcoming changes.

CMS as a whole is moving elementary schools to four days a week, but, at least at Elon Park, teachers will be moving around to accommodate both remote learning and in-person. The school, said “this will require adjustments to class rosters.”

“[I’m a] little disappointed she may be not be in the same classroom,” Cooke said.

FOX 46 spoke with other parents about plans. Neither wanted to talk on camera, but one told us it is an undue stress on what has already been a chaotic scheduling and academic situation.

Another said their heart sank on the news, but they’re hopeful the changes to class schedules will be minimal, and say if any school can make it work, it’s Elon Park.

About half of CMS students have opted in for full remote schooling, and it’s widely known that, despite school reopenings, some teachers may not be able to come back yet from the pandemic for medical reasons.

Parents say the change makes sense, but that doesn’t make it any easier on their kids.

“I can understand how much it would be a worry to younger children, they may not understand it as much,” Cooke said.

The school says parents will know about any changes to for their kids by next week.

FOX 46 has heard of some other changes to class schedules and some teacher shifting since the pandemic began, but we’re also hearing that teachers have had double the workload, doing remote and in-class work.

We did reach out to CMS to see if what’s happening here is happening district-wide. They have not gotten back to us so far.