‘So much better than 2020’: Outdoor concerts, sporting events slowly returning to Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What many people say they miss the most in the pandemic is outdoor activities, like concerts, festivals, or sporting events.

However, they are slowly returning.

“Right now, it looks like a lot of hopeful planning, a lot of waiting on CDC guidelines, state guidelines,” said Angela Lombardi, director of outreach and audience engagement with the North Carolina Museum of Art.

Lombardi said they are safely rolling out in-person activities at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

“Tai Chi, bird walks, and now we have some really exciting possibilities with this hybrid model,” she said.

The hybrid model she’s talking about is summer concerts.

Later this month, they’ll sell 100 tickets at the amphitheater where people can watch a live stream of a band playing.

They also plan to welcome back outdoor films at a limited capacity.

“We really are looking forward to seeing people in person again,” said Lombardi.

The Durham Bulls are selling tickets again for home games.

Seats are limited capacity and socially distanced.

The City of Raleigh is bringing back special events, like sports tournaments, races, and competitions.

“Some exciting things here as we look forward to slowly reopening,” said Derrick Remer with the office of emergency management. “They’ve also been working hard on bringing back some events.”

The City expects to bring back symphonies and ballets in the coming months.

They’re reviewing all events on a case-by-case basis.

“It sounds like the summer of 2021 is not going to be the summer of 2019, but it’s not going to be 2020 either?” CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman asked Lombardi.

“Yeah, that’s a really good way of putting it,” said Lombardi. “It’s not going to be 2019, but it’s going to be so much better than 2020.”

All of these events still follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and masks, which means limited tickets and spots.

The Art Museum recommends regularly checking for updates online because new things will be added.