Smell at hotel turns out to be guest storing gas, fire officials say

News
Posted: / Updated:

(St. Tammany Fire District #12)

(NEXSTAR) – Firefighters responded to a Louisiana hotel Thursday after someone smelled gas and called 911.

Firefighters traced the odor inside the Residence Inn in Covington, about 40 miles north of New Orleans, to a guest’s room.

“After an investigation, it was determined that a guest was storing 2 gas cans in their room,” The St. Tammany Fire District #12 stated in a Facebook post.

(St. Tammany Fire District #12)

It’s just the latest warning from officials in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack which prompted panic-buying across the Southeast.

The fire department added in all caps:

“WE URGE EVERYONE TO PRACTICE SAFETY WHEN STORING GASOLINE! PLEASE DO NOT STORE GAS INSIDE, GAS MUST BE STORED IN A WELL VENTILATED AREA AND IN PROPER CONTAINERS.”

Colonial Pipeline announced that full operations were restarting Wednesday, but large numbers of gas stations without fuel. On Thursday, nearly 70% of service stations in North Carolina had no gas.

Experts and government officials blamed the shortages on people hoarding gas, not a scarcity of fuel, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission implored people lining to buy gas to “not fill plastic bags with gasoline.”

Photos showed a charred Hummer in Florida Wednesday that burst into flames after the driver filled up several gas cans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories