SPARTA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE )- An earthquake was reported in Sparta, North Carolina Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

They say the quake was a 1.9 magnitude, about two kilometers outside of Sparta just before 2:45 p.m.

The mayor of Sparta and other neighbors said they felt the quake, but there was no damage and no injuries were reported.

FOX 46 is working to gather more information. Check back for updates on this developing story.